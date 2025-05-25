PM Shehbaz departs for key diplomatic visits to Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Iran and Tajkistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has embarked on a six-day official tour of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Iran, and Tajikistan, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and engaging on key regional and international issues.

The Prime Minister departed from Lahore aboard a special aircraft and arrived in Istanbul as the first stop of his multi-nation diplomatic mission. He is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Atta Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the visit will include high-level meetings with the leadership of the four friendly countries. Discussions will focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation and addressing matters of regional and global significance.

In addition to advancing Pakistan’s foreign policy agenda, Prime Minister Shehbaz is also expected to express gratitude to these nations for their support during the recent tensions with India. Pakistan has emphasized that solidarity from its allies during moments of crisis reflects the strength and reliability of its diplomatic partnerships.

The tour will conclude in Tajikistan, where the Prime Minister will participate in the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, scheduled for May 29–30. The conference will highlight pressing environmental issues, including glacier melt and climate change — challenges that have a direct impact on Pakistan and the broader region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz is expected to return to Pakistan on May 30 after concluding his engagements in Dushanbe.