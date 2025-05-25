Punjab abolishes birth and death registration fees

In a significant step toward ensuring more inclusive governance, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the abolition of all fees related to birth and death registration across the province. This new initiative comes as part of the Birth and Death Registration Rules 2025, which aim to make vital records accessible to all citizens, regardless of their financial standing.

The policy, effective immediately, eliminates the cost of registering births and deaths, which had previously been a financial burden for many families. The decision also removes the requirement for a court decree in cases of late registrations, further simplifying the process for those who may have missed earlier registration deadlines.

In addition to the fee waiver, the provincial government has committed to issuing computerized birth and death certificates free of charge. These certificates, which are now mandatory for accessing a variety of public services, will be available at Union Councils and Municipal Committees for up to seven years without any associated costs.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized the importance of identity as a fundamental right for every citizen, stating, “Our government is focused on making services more accessible to the people of Punjab. This move will empower citizens, ensuring their basic rights are protected and making it easier for them to access vital services.”

The introduction of digital birth and death certificates is seen as a progressive step towards modernizing public services in the province. The government hopes that this initiative will not only streamline bureaucratic processes but also reduce the number of unregistered citizens, thus ensuring a more inclusive and accountable system.