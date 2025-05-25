Pakistan Navy to be honoured in grand ceremony tonight at PSL Final

In a fitting tribute, the Pakistan Navy will be honored in a grand ceremony during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) final tonight. This recognition celebrates the Navy’s pivotal role in Operation Bunyān Marṣūs, where it proved to be an unbreakable steel wall in the face of adversities.

The tribute comes as a response to the brutal actions carried out by India against Pakistani citizens under the cover of darkness, which ignited Pakistan’s defensive retaliation in the form of Operation Bunyān Marṣūs. This operation, launched at dawn in May 2025, was a direct response to the aggression imposed by India from May 6 to 10. The Pakistan Navy, although operating silently, played a decisive and resilient role in safeguarding the nation’s maritime borders.

In the PSL final ceremony, notable figures including President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf will attend to commemorate the Navy’s unwavering commitment to national security.

During Operation Bunyān Marṣūs, the Pakistan Navy’s maritime defense proved to be an impenetrable barrier, leaving India’s naval forces unable to make any progress. Despite their attempts, the Indian Navy lacked the courage to launch any attacks, making Pakistan’s coastal cities and assets secure.

The ‘steel wall’ of the Pakistan Navy’s defensive operations in the sea is now etched in history as a symbol of courage and strength. The Navy’s performance during the operation remains a critical turning point in Pakistan’s military history, ensuring the safety of Pakistan’s strategic assets along its coastline.