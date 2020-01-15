Inflation will go down in 2020, Asad Umar gives hope to squeezed Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD - The national economy will improve and inflation will be reduced during 2020, said Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday.

Speaking to a news channel, the federal minister said speedy development will take place as the government is set to allocate more budget in this regard.

He said the government was also taking steps to reduce percentage on the interest rate this year, adding that investment will be enhanced through cooperation between public and private sectors in the country.

The minister said the federal government will start mega projects in Karachi with the help of the private sector.

Replying to a question, he said water, transport, sewerage and sanitation system were the major problems for the people of Karachi and the federal government was taking steps to resolve them.

He said the government, with the help of political parties including Muttahida Quami Movement and Pakistan People’s Party, would provide the facilities to people of the mega city without any discrimination.

Asad Umar assured that the federal government was ready to provide full support to the Sindh government for development projects in the province.