NCCIA arrests man posing as woman to exploit minors

By Web Desk
9:24 pm | Aug 22, 2025
ISLAMABAD – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Islamabad has arrested a suspect involved in luring minors by posing as a woman and obtaining obscene material for personal use, and has registered a case against him.

According to officials, the accused, Mohi-ud-Din, was apprehended from Peer Mashhadi, Tralai Kalan, Islamabad, and a case was registered under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and Section 109.

NCCIA spokesperson stated that the suspect used social media to impersonate a woman, trap underage children, and collect obscene content.

Authorities also recovered a mobile phone and SIM card from the suspect, and further investigation has been initiated.

 

