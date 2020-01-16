Motorway sections closed after heavy fog hits parts of Punjab
Web Desk
08:09 AM | 16 Jan, 2020
Motorway sections closed after heavy fog hits parts of Punjab
Share

LAHORE – Several Motorway Sections were closed after dense fog covers parts of Punjab on night between Wednesday and Thursday.

According to media details, the Motorway sections from Lahore to Samundri (M3), Motorway Section from Multan to Rahim Yar Khan (M5) and Motorway Section from Multan to Sukkur (M5) have been closed due to low visibility.

Dense fog has also disrupted traffic in Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Basti Maluk, Lodhran, Chichawatni, Kassowal, Mian Channu Ahmadpur Sharqia, Okara, Sahiwal and Renala Khurd as visibility dropped to very low level.

The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving at very slow speed and requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling due to dense fog and low visibility.

More From This Category
Sindh police accuse PPP minister of running crime ...
10:57 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
Saudi-Iran military conflict would prove ...
09:21 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
NAB shuts inquiry against PM Imran's close aide ...
07:49 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
Asset details: ECP suspends membership of 318 ...
07:14 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
PM Imran takes notice of Faisal Vawda's attitude ...
06:56 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
China recoginzes Kashmir as disputed territory ...
06:35 PM | 16 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan makes a case for leaving your makeup at home while vacationing in Mexico
04:19 PM | 16 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr