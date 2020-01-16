Motorway sections closed after heavy fog hits parts of Punjab

LAHORE – Several Motorway Sections were closed after dense fog covers parts of Punjab on night between Wednesday and Thursday.

According to media details, the Motorway sections from Lahore to Samundri (M3), Motorway Section from Multan to Rahim Yar Khan (M5) and Motorway Section from Multan to Sukkur (M5) have been closed due to low visibility.

Dense fog has also disrupted traffic in Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Basti Maluk, Lodhran, Chichawatni, Kassowal, Mian Channu Ahmadpur Sharqia, Okara, Sahiwal and Renala Khurd as visibility dropped to very low level.

The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving at very slow speed and requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling due to dense fog and low visibility.