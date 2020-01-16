US resume joint military operations with Iraq after 2 weeks
Share
WASHINGTON - The United States has resumed joint military operations with Iraq following a two week pause.
According to the New York Times, the coalition resumed operations with the Iraqi military on Wednesday after a two week halt amid heightened regional tensions that began when pro-Iranian militias attack the US Embassy in Baghdad, the outlet reported citing two US military officials.
The officials said the United States was eager to resume joint operations with Iraq against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) to disrupt any momentum the organization may have gained from the brief pause.
On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel coalition forces over the US drone attack that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani near the Baghdad airport.
American officials have repeatedly ruled out a complete pullback from Iraq. White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien last week said the United States would leave on its "own terms”.
- Sindh police accuse PPP minister of running crime rings amid IGP ...10:57 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- Saudi-Iran military conflict would prove 'disastrous' for Pakistan, ...09:21 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- NAB shuts inquiry against PM Imran's close aide Zulfi Bukhari07:49 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- Asset details: ECP suspends membership of 318 lawmakers including ...07:14 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- PM Imran takes notice of Faisal Vawda's attitude in talk show06:56 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler reportedly split after 9 years ...03:45 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- Jemima Goldsmith shares what it’s like to marry a national hero03:26 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- Saba Qamar to play lead role in Hassan Zia's upcoming film03:09 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019