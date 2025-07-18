Trump suffering from ‘chronic venous insufficiency,’ says White House

WASHINGTON – United States President Donald Trump is suffering from “chronic venous insufficiency,” the White House said after his medical examination for leg swelling and bruising on his hands.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told media that it is a “benign and common condition” in which blood flow is disrupted by damaged veins.

She said the condition, according to Trump’s personal physician, has higher rates “in individuals over the age of 70”.

The 79-year-old Trump is the oldest person in US history to assume the office of the US President.

The White House spokesperson further said there was “no evidence” that Trump is suffering from “deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease”.

All results of his medical tests “were within normal limits” and he had “normal cardiac structure and function, no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness,” she said.

Talking about bruises on his hands, Leavitt said these were “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen”.

Despite not legally bound, it has become common practice for US presidents to share annual physicals and details of their health.