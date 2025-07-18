Deputy PM Dar to embark on key US visit this month

NEW YORK – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar is set to undertake an important visit to the United States later this month, with several high-level engagements at the United Nations in New York and potential meetings in Washington.

Report said while the initial schedule for the visit was July 20 to 25, it has now been extended until the end of the month due to a series of significant commitments. The visit begins with Dar’s address at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on July 21. The HLPF, held from July 14 to 24, serves as a central platform to review progress on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In his role as the current President of the UN Security Council, Ishaq Dar will also preside over a signature high-level open debate focused on the role of multilateralism in promoting global peace, security, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts. This address comes at a tense geopolitical moment, with unresolved global conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war, unrest in the Middle East, and heightened tensions between India and Pakistan — particularly in light of India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and recent hostile rhetoric.

The importance of the upcoming debate is underscored by the participation of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who is expected to deliver remarks during the session.

Pakistan will also host a second signature event at the UN on July 24, centering on the role of the United Nations and regional organizations, especially the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Deputy Prime Minister Dar will chair this meeting as well.

In addition, Dar is expected to attend a major conference on Palestine that will be held in New York on July 28–29. Originally scheduled for June 17–20, the conference was postponed due to regional airspace closures following heightened tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The rescheduled event will now focus on post-war reconstruction plans for Gaza. Dar’s participation is seen as significant amid renewed discussions around European nations, including France, moving toward the recognition of Palestine as an independent state. However, geopolitical pressure, particularly from some Security Council members, may prevent a formal announcement during the conference.

During his visit, Dar is also scheduled to meet with UN Secretary-General and the President of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with several foreign ministers and permanent representatives to the UN.

Given current dynamics, Dar may also travel to Washington D.C. for meetings with key US officials. The visit comes at a time when Pakistan-U.S. relations have been improving under the current government, with ongoing discussions on cooperation in critical sectors, including rare earth minerals.

Pakistan’s role at the UN is especially prominent this month, as the country holds the presidency of the Security Council. Pakistan was elected as a non-permanent member of the Security Council in June 2024, securing 182 votes out of 193. This marks the eighth time Pakistan has served in this capacity, with its previous term during 2012–2013.