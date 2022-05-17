IHC stops 'convicted' Hanif Abbasi from working as PM Shehbaz's aide

11:12 AM | 17 May, 2022
Source: File Photo
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court Tuesday temporarily barred PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi from working as special assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he is convicted in ephedrine quota case. 

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the ruling on a petition submitted by former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed challenging the notification regarding the appointment of Abbasi as SAPM.

The petitioner argued that the PML-N leader has been convicted in ephedrine quota case and an his appeal against the sentence is pending in the Lahore High Court. He added that a convicted person cannot be appointed as the SAPM, which is a public office. 

Abbasi’s lawyer Ahsan Bhoon in his counter arguments said that SAPM was not a public office. He requested the court to not stop his client for working as PM’s aide. 

To which, the IHC chief justice said that a convicted person cannot hold a public office, adding that Abbasi can give advices to the prime minister without holding an position. 

It is hoped that Abbasi will not perform his duties as SAPM till next hearing, the chief justice said while adjourning the case till May 27. 

