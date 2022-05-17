IHC stops 'convicted' Hanif Abbasi from working as PM Shehbaz's aide
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court Tuesday temporarily barred PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi from working as special assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he is convicted in ephedrine quota case.
IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the ruling on a petition submitted by former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed challenging the notification regarding the appointment of Abbasi as SAPM.
The petitioner argued that the PML-N leader has been convicted in ephedrine quota case and an his appeal against the sentence is pending in the Lahore High Court. He added that a convicted person cannot be appointed as the SAPM, which is a public office.
Abbasi’s lawyer Ahsan Bhoon in his counter arguments said that SAPM was not a public office. He requested the court to not stop his client for working as PM’s aide.
To which, the IHC chief justice said that a convicted person cannot hold a public office, adding that Abbasi can give advices to the prime minister without holding an position.
It is hoped that Abbasi will not perform his duties as SAPM till next hearing, the chief justice said while adjourning the case till May 27.
IHC CJ asks PM Shehbaz to review Hanif Abbasi’s ... 12:55 PM | 9 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review the ...
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Pakistani forces kill two most wanted TTP terrorists in North ...01:06 PM | 17 May, 2022
-
-
- IHC stops 'convicted' Hanif Abbasi from working as PM Shehbaz's aide11:12 AM | 17 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz orders foolproof security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan09:55 AM | 17 May, 2022
- Adnan Siddiqui meets Nawaz Sharif in London, invites him to 'Dum ...10:17 PM | 16 May, 2022
- Merub Ali talks about her engagement to Asim Azhar07:29 PM | 16 May, 2022
- TikToker Romaisa Khan's new video goes viral06:20 PM | 16 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022