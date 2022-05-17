Pakistan reports 52 new Covid cases, two deaths
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 52 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the Covid-19 positivity recorded at 0.37 percent.
The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Tuesday said that two person died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,378. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,529,403.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded 108. Pakistan conducted a total of 14,238 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 197 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,455,671.
As many as 577,101 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 506,718 in Punjab, 219,595 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,288 in Islamabad, 35,487 in Balochistan, 43,317 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,745 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
