National Assembly standing committee rejects dowry ban bill

By Web Desk
8:30 pm | Dec 23, 2025
National Assembly Standing Committee Rejects Dowry Ban Bill

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior has rejected the bill proposing a ban on dowry.

The meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior, chaired by Khurram Nawaz, included a discussion on the bill to ban dowry.

The bill was presented by Member of National Assembly Sharmila Farooqi, proposing to declare dowry illegal and include suggested punishments.

The bill also contained a clause allowing parents to give voluntary gifts.

However, after the discussion, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior rejected the dowry bill and unanimously declared it unfeasible.

