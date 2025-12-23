E-Challan Defaulters to face arrests in upcoming crackdown; full details here

LAHORE – Safe City Authority finalized lists of vehicle owners who have failed to pay their e-challans and a stern crackdown is expected in coming days. Police, in coordination with the authority, are set to launch raids to apprehend defaulters and recover the unpaid fines.

Despite millions of e-challans being issued on cars and bikes, a major number of vehicle owners ignored penalties. Now, local police will work alongside Safe City officials to track down these defaulters and ensure collection of dues.

Using advanced camera surveillance, Safe City Authority will identify violators and immediately alert cops. The operation marks an unprecedented enforcement push, sending clear message, non-compliance with e-challan rules will no longer be tolerated. Citizens are advised to settle their fines promptly, as authorities prepare for a stringent crackdown.

Check Your E-Challan Online

Through official PSCA e-Challan portal (https://echallan.psca.gop.pk/), you can instantly view your fines by entering your vehicle number and CNIC. The portal displays full details, including the date, time, and location of any violation, making it easier than ever to stay informed and compliant.

And Lahore is not alone, this system now covers major Punjab cities like Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Multan. No matter where you are, residents across the province can check and manage their traffic fines without stepping into a traffic office.

ePay Punjab offers secure, hassle-free way to pay online or through banks. Just open the website or app, select “Traffic Challan,” enter your vehicle details, confirm the amount, and pay via debit card, mobile wallet, or online banking. Once done, your payment instantly updates on the PSCA portal.