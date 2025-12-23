Six Pakistanis arrested in Saudi Arabia with 71kg of drugs

RIYADH – Six Pakistani nationals were arrested in Saudi Arabia while receiving 71 kilograms of drugs.

According to Talal Al-Shehoub, security spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Interior, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC), in cooperation with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, apprehended six Pakistanis residing in the Riyadh region while they were in possession of 71 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Regarding another operation, Talal Al-Shehoub stated that, based on intelligence shared by the GDNC with Omani authorities, two smuggling attempts were foiled, during which over 200 kilograms of drugs were seized.

The security spokesperson said that Saudi Arabia will maintain strict vigilance over criminal activities targeting national security and youth through drugs, will prevent such attempts, and will bring the individuals involved to justice.