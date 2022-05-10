PM Shehbaz orders restoration of NCOC as Pakistan reports first Omicron sub-variant case
ISLAMABAD – After the increase in coronavirus cases of the Omicron sub-variant, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the immediate restoration of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) that was shut down in March.
On Monday, the National Institute of Health confirmed the first case of the subvariant of COVID-19's Omicron variant.
Taking to Twitter, the NIH said that it detected the case of Omicron's sub-variant BA.2.12.1 through genome sequencing. It said that the new sub-variant is causing increasing number of cases in different countries.
The best preventive measure (besides mask-wearing at crowded places) is COVID-19 vaccination. We strongly recommended getting vaccinated and all those due for boosters must get the shots immediately.— NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) May 9, 2022
The NIH advised the people to take the best preventive measure to avoid contracting the virus.
Pakistan had officially closed down NCOC, the nerve centre of the anti-coronavirus strategy, in light of drop in Covid cases in March.
The country’s top monitoring body on novel infection was formed one month after the emergence of the deadly virus back in February 2020.
Pakistan officially shuts down NCOC two years ... 10:54 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has officially closed down NCOC, the nerve centre of the anti-coronavirus strategy, in light ...
