Tickets for Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series available from tomorrow

Fans eagerly awaiting the Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series will be able to purchase tickets starting tomorrow, as announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The much-anticipated series is set to begin on May 28.

Ticket prices for the series have been structured to cater to a wide range of spectators. The most affordable ticket will be available for as low as Rs200. For those looking for a more exclusive experience, First-class Enclosure tickets will be priced at Rs300, while premium tickets will cost Rs400.

For fans seeking a top-tier viewing experience, the most expensive ticket will be available for Rs2,000.

With the excitement building for the upcoming matches, fans are urged to secure their tickets early to avoid disappointment. The series will feature intense T20I action between the two cricketing nations, promising thrilling encounters on the field.