Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 25 May 2025 Sunday

9:14 am | May 25, 2025
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable against major global currencies in open market on May 25, with US Dollar being traded at 282.55 on the selling counter and 284.25 on the buying side.

UK British Pound remained highest among major currencies, being sold at Rs383.20 and bought at Rs379.70. Euro also held strong, trading at Rs322.40 for selling and Rs319.65 for buying.

Omani Riyal was exchanged at Rs745.35 for selling and Rs736.85 for buying. Saudi Riyal SAR stood at Rs75.85 for selling and Rs75.30 for buying while UAE Dirham was sold at Rs77.55 and bought at Rs76.90.

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 282.55 284.25
Euro 319.65 322.40
UK Pound Sterling 379.70 383.20
U.A.E Dirham 76.90 77.55
Saudi Riyal 75.30 75.85
Australian Dollar 184.20 186.45
Bahrain Dinar 752.40 760.40
Canadian Dollar 207.00 209.40
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 42.23 42.63
Hong Kong Dollar 35.64 35.99
Indian Rupee 3.20 3.29
Japanese Yen 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar 915.30 924.80
Malaysian Ringgit 65.38 65.98
New Zealand Dollar 166.10 168.10
Norwegian Krone 27.30 27.60
Omani Riyal 736.85 745.35
Qatari Riyal 76.85 77.55
Singapore Dollar 220.50 222.50
Swedish Krona 28.98 29.28
Swiss Franc 335.55 338.35
Thai Baht 8.42 8.57
   
