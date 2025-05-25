Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 25 May 2025 Sunday

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable against major global currencies in open market on May 25, with US Dollar being traded at 282.55 on the selling counter and 284.25 on the buying side.

UK British Pound remained highest among major currencies, being sold at Rs383.20 and bought at Rs379.70. Euro also held strong, trading at Rs322.40 for selling and Rs319.65 for buying.

Omani Riyal was exchanged at Rs745.35 for selling and Rs736.85 for buying. Saudi Riyal SAR stood at Rs75.85 for selling and Rs75.30 for buying while UAE Dirham was sold at Rs77.55 and bought at Rs76.90.