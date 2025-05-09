Gold Rate Today (9 May 2025), Gold Price in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — Gold rates in Pakistan, on May 9, registered downward trend in the global bullion markets. The price of gold decreased by Rs4,500, reaching Rs352,700 per tola, while price for 10 grams of gold declined by Rs3,601, standing at Rs302,383.

Today Gold Prices in Karachi, Lahore

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs352,700 Rs3,482 Lahore Rs352,700 Rs3,482 Islamabad Rs352,700 Rs3,482 Peshawar Rs352,700 Rs3,482 Quetta Rs352,700 Rs3,482 Sialkot Rs352,700 Rs3,482 Hyderabad Rs352,700 Rs3,482 Faisalabad Rs352,700 Rs3,482

This decline follows a significant increase on Wednesday, when the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs6,100, reaching Rs356,100, signaling a strong demand for the precious metal.

International market saw a decrease, with the price of gold hitting $3,343 per ounce, a drop of $43 from the previous rate, along with a $20 premium.

In contrast, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged, with the per tola rate holding steady at Rs3,482.