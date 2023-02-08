Search

BusinessGold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan falls by Rs2,000 per tola

05:25 PM | 8 Feb, 2023
Gold price in Pakistan falls by Rs2,000 per tola
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices fell on Wednesday for the third straight day in local markets, after hitting aan all-time high in previous week.

The per tola price of 24 carats gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs198,000 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs1715 to reach Rs169753.

On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.

In the international market, the commodity witnessed an upward trend as per ounce price reached to $1,880 after an increase of $11 dollars.

Pakistani rupee registers gains against dollar amid IMF talks

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan facing tough task to impose hefty taxation as policy-level talks underway with IMF

03:20 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 8 February 2023

08:15 AM | 8 Feb, 2023

Gold price drops by Rs4,300 per tola in Pakistan

09:33 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

‘Tea crisis’ looms over cash-strapped Pakistan

08:32 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 7 February 2023

08:15 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Gold price decreases by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

08:20 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Quran teacher arrested for beating 10-year-old with cable lock in ...

06:45 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8th February  2023

09:05 AM | 8 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 276.9 280.15
Euro EUR 296.12 296.74
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.78 332.48
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.06 75.36
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.48 73.79
Australian Dollar AUD 190.31 192.71
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.23 740.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.22 207.42
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.19 176.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.41
Omani Riyal OMR 715.11 723.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 297.31 299.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold prices fell on Wednesday for the third straight day in local markets, after hitting aan all-time high in previous week.

The per tola price of 24 carats gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs198,000 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs1715 to reach Rs169753.

On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.

In the international market, the commodity witnessed an upward trend as per ounce price reached to $1,880 after an increase of $11 dollars.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-registers-gains-against-dollar-amid-imf-talks

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: