Gold price in Pakistan falls by Rs2,000 per tola

KARACHI – Gold prices fell on Wednesday for the third straight day in local markets, after hitting aan all-time high in previous week.

The per tola price of 24 carats gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs198,000 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs1715 to reach Rs169753.

On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.

In the international market, the commodity witnessed an upward trend as per ounce price reached to $1,880 after an increase of $11 dollars.