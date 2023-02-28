Search

OGRA jacks up LPG price by Rs12 per kg

08:12 PM | 28 Feb, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday raised rates of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs12 per kilgramme.

With the hike, the new price of petroleum gas soared to Rs278 per kilogram. The domestic LPG cylinder of 11.8 kg will now cost Rs3,278 as compared to previous price of Rs3,141.

Meanwhile, the prices of all petroleum products are estimated to go down from tomorrow (March 1) in light of the decline of crude oil in the international market.

The coalition government is expected to cut fuel prices to pass on the global drop to consumers as the cash-strapped country is experiencing record fuel prices in recent times.

The price of high-speed diesel is expected to be cut around Rs20 to Rs260 per litre while price of petrol is likely to be slashed by Rs7 to Rs264.30 per litre compared to the current price of Rs272 per litre.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.1 266.05
Euro EUR 274.5 277.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 312.8 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.75 74.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.3 70
Australian Dollar AUD 173 175.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 691.71 699.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 192 194.2
China Yuan CNY 37.54 37.94
Danish Krone DKK 36.85 37.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 845.57 854.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.01 25.31
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 192.5 194.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 276.52 279.02
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs300 to reach Rs194,400 on Tuesday, slightly recovering from the previous day’s losses of Rs1,000 per tola.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs257 to settle at Rs166,666.

However, the gold metal witnessed downward trend in the international market as per ounce price decreased by $2 to close at $1810.

Meanwhile, the per tola price of silver in the domestic market remained stable and traded at Rs2,080 per tola.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Feb-2023/usd-to-pkr-pakistani-rupee-plummets-by-0-47pc-against-us-dollar-in-inter-bank-market

