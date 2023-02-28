OGRA jacks up LPG price by Rs12 per kg

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday raised rates of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs12 per kilgramme.

With the hike, the new price of petroleum gas soared to Rs278 per kilogram. The domestic LPG cylinder of 11.8 kg will now cost Rs3,278 as compared to previous price of Rs3,141.

Meanwhile, the prices of all petroleum products are estimated to go down from tomorrow (March 1) in light of the decline of crude oil in the international market.

The coalition government is expected to cut fuel prices to pass on the global drop to consumers as the cash-strapped country is experiencing record fuel prices in recent times.

The price of high-speed diesel is expected to be cut around Rs20 to Rs260 per litre while price of petrol is likely to be slashed by Rs7 to Rs264.30 per litre compared to the current price of Rs272 per litre.