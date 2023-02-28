Daesh commander involved in attack on Chinese hotel killed: Afghan Taliban

KABUL – Afghan forces killed a key commander of Daesh, which has emerged a major threat to the Taliban-led interim governments, during an operation.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that Qari Fateh, the regional intelligence and operations chief of the militant group was involved in attacks against diplomatic missions in Kabul.

Fateh was directly involved in various attacks on diplomatic missions, mosques, and other targets, Mujahid added.

The Taliban forces also killed another Daesh member in the operation against a cell, which was operating from Kabul’s Khair Khana area.

It is recalled Daesh claimed responsibility for a December gun raid on a Kabul hotel that wounded five Chinese nationals.