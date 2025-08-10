Kohli, Rohit likely to miss out on ODI World Cup 2027 as India eyes youth overhaul

The doors to the ODI World Cup may be closing for Indian cricket legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

According to a report in Indian newspaper, it has become extremely difficult for Virat and Rohit to secure a spot in the squad for the 2027 World Cup.

Since both players are no longer playing T20Is and Tests, their match time in the coming years will be limited — a concern for the selection committee and BCCI officials.

The report claims that if the two do not participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (domestic one-day tournament) starting this December, their chances of returning to the World Cup squad will be almost nil.

Citing a source in the team management, the newspaper stated that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not part of India’s plans for the 2027 World Cup.

Furthermore, the report says both players wanted to be part of the England tour, but the selectors informed them selection was unlikely, prompting their decision to retire from those formats.

India’s next ODI series is scheduled against Australia in October, and it is expected this could mark the end of their careers, as a domestic cricket comeback at this stage appears improbable.

The recent England series saw Test captain Shubman Gill’s outstanding performances, boosting the selectors’ confidence in him, with many viewing him as India’s future all-format captain.

With young talent making impressive entries, selectors may also rely on them for the 2027 World Cup. As with the transition in T20Is and Tests, a major overhaul in ODIs is likely — a shift that makes things even harder for Kohli and Sharma.

It is noteworthy that Kohli and Sharma have recently stepped away from T20 and Test cricket, though they have not officially retired from ODIs. India has already begun moving forward in Tests and T20s without them, though Rohit remains the ODI captain and Kohli still holds significance.

Both seem to have their eyes on the 2027 World Cup, but have made no formal announcement about their future plans.