Ziarat AC Afzal Baqi, son kidnapped from tourist spot amid uptick in terror attacks

ZIARAT – Restive Balochistan witnessed another disturbing incident as unidentified gunmen stormed scenic tourist haven of Zarzari in Ziarat, kidnapping Ziarat Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Afzal Baqi along with his son.

Local administration said Baqi was enjoying a family outing when armed assailants intercepted his vehicle. While his family members were spared, kidnappers torched his official car before vanishing with him and his son. His driver and security guard, taken at the same time, were freed shortly afterward.

The daring abduction sent shockwaves through region, prompting deployment of security forces and Levies units. Roads were sealed, the area cordoned off, and an intense search operation launched.

Authorities said investigation is exploring every lead to track down culprits and rescue abducted official and his child. The motive behind attack remains unclear, but incident sparked alarm over security in one of Balochistan’s most visited tourist spots.

Balochistan continues to witness surge in Indian backed militancy, as a passenger train was attacked over the weekend.

Earlier in March, a gun attack on same train in Sibi district left 21 people dead, most of them off-duty armed forces personnel.