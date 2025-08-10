Pti Media Cell Head Removed For Violating Party Policy

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Chief Organiser Aliya Hamza has removed Media Cell Head Shayan Bashir from his position for violating party policy.

In a notification issued by PTI Punjab Chief Organiser Aliya Hamza, it was stated that Shayan Bashir, head of PTI Punjab’s Media Cell, had made irresponsible statements that caused irreparable damage to the party’s image and objectives.

The notification further said that, on the orders of the Chief Organiser Punjab, Shayan Bashir was being removed from his position as head of PTI Punjab’s Media Cell in light of these statements.

All PTI departments and office bearers have been instructed to comply with the notification.