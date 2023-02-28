LHC removes Qasim Ali Shah as Chairman Alhamra Arts Council’s BoG

LAHORE – Noted educationist and motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah has been removed as Chairman Board of Governors of Lahore Arts Council, making him the shortest serving chairman.

He was removed from the post by the Lahore High Court (LHC) days after his appointment by caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a close ally of the ruling PDM alliance.

Later, the decision was challenged in the high court, which has now restored the previous Boards of Governors.

The decision of appointing Shah drew massive criticism from the PTI followers, who were also slamming him for his controversial remarks against their party chief, Imran Khan.

Shah, an author of 12 books on diverse topics, has been running a science academy for high school and intermediate students in Lahore for the last 20 years. He brought innovation in teaching methods and became a trend-setter in the field of modern learning techniques.

He has been associated with the Punjab Judicial Academy. Since 2017, the Qasim Ali Shah Foundation has been offering training to young people in Lahore. As a broadcaster, Qasim Ali Shah hosted a radio programme titled Manzil Ka Musafir.