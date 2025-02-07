Bangladeshi Naval Chief acknowledges Pakistan Army’s key role in regional peace

RAWALPINDI – Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Bangladesh Navy, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi on Friday, said ISPR.

During this second high-level visit by Bangladesh armed forces in the recent past, both dignitaries engaged in discussions on matters of mutual interest, the prevailing regional security environment, and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence and security cooperation.

Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan commended Pakistan’s significant contributions to regional peace and stability and in particular appreciated holding of upcoming Multinational Maritime Exercise Aman 2025 and conduct of Aman Dialogue.

He also acknowledged Pakistan Armed Forces’ pivotal role in fostering peace and stability in the region.