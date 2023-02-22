Qasim Ali Shah faces heat online after being appointed as Chairman Alhamra Arts Council’s BoG

LAHORE – Noted educationist and motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah continues to make headlines since he made controversial statements against PTI chief Imran Khan.
While the popular motivational speaker is still facing the wrath of PTI followers for his criticism of the former prime minister, Qasim Ali Shah has been named as Chairman Board of Governors of Lahore Arts Council.
Shah took to social media to share the development. In the picture, he can be seen sitting in his new office of the Lahore Arts Council.
His appointment by caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a close ally of ruling alliance, has triggered reactions online as he was accused to be awarded the position for his criticism of the PTI chairman.
Here’s how people reacted:
This is the price of his speech!— Mohammad Hayat ⁱᴾⁱᵃⁿ (@mofarooka) February 22, 2023
*Qasim Ali Shah got his prize as being appointed Chairman of Lahore Art Council for 3 years#آئی_ایم_خان_اریسٹ_می@TeamiPians pic.twitter.com/AgOIK9K9EJ
پریشان نہیں ہونا جس راہ پہ چلتے ہوئے مشکل آئے تو سمجھ جائیں وہی راستہ حق کا راستہ ہے https://t.co/Mf0AszEZbd— Qasim ALi Shah (@QasimALishahg) February 22, 2023
Agar apnay face pr kalak makni ho tu Qasim Ali Shah say rabta kr lain.— abdul latif (@latifsami2126) February 22, 2023
Jo apnay aap ko BAYGHARAT bhe sabit krnay ki maharat bhe seekha sakta hay, kanjer, gandah khroon Ka Janam. https://t.co/BKoXEZzUXl
لو جی مل گئی ہڈی۔۔ جس کے لیے چووں چووں کر رہا تھا۔۔ #Qasim_Ali_Shah ☻️🖐🏿#qasimalishah ☻️🖐🏿@Official_QAS ☻️🖐🏿 https://t.co/71Zhe2i3Xq— 🥳 Happy Birthday Usman 🥳 (@NadiaUsman84) February 22, 2023
I lost a lot of respect for a lot of people when I saw Qasim Ali Shah's name.— Dr. Mahra (@MahraButt) February 22, 2023
Thankyou for your protest. It's an insult to arts honestly.
Shah, an author of 12 books on diverse topics, has been running a science academy for high school and intermediate students in Lahore for the last 20 years. He brought innovation in teaching methods and became a trend-setter in the field of modern learning techniques.
He has been associated with the Punjab Judicial Academy. Since 2017, the Qasim Ali Shah Foundation has been offering training to young people in Lahore. As a broadcaster, Qasim Ali Shah hosted a radio programme titled Manzil Ka Musafir.
