Pakistan weather update August 2025: Widespread rains predicted

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating the upper parts of the country.

Moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are likely to intensify from 17th August. A westerly wave is currently affecting the upper parts and is likely to strengthen from 17th August, it added

“Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from 14th to 17th August,” read the press release.

In Kashmir/ Gilgit-Baltistan, widespread rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 18th to 21st August, while rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from 18th to 21st August with occasional gaps.

PMD said widespread rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls at times very heavy) is expected in parts of KP, including Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu and Karak from 18th to 21st August.

“Widespread rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls at times very heavy) is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad and Sahiwal from 18th to 21st August with occasional gaps. Scattered rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is also likely in D.G. Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan from 18th to 21st August.”

It also predicted rains in parts of Balochistan and Sindh from 18th to 22nd August.

It warned that heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab, and Kashmir from 15th to 21st August, while flash flood also in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and eastern parts of Balochistan from 18th to 21st August.

Heavy falls may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Peshawar and Nowshera from 15th to 21st August.

Public, travelers and tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas and remain updated about latest weather conditions.