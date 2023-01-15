Search

Is Qasim Ali Shah going to contest upcoming elections on PTI ticket?

11:23 AM | 15 Jan, 2023
Is Qasim Ali Shah going to contest upcoming elections on PTI ticket?
Source: screengrab

Pakistan’s noted educationist and corporate trainer Qasim Ali Shah recently interacted with top politicians including PTI Chief Imran Khan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Shah, a known face for youth, recently shared a clip on his social media interviewing former premier Imran Khan in the provincial capital.

In the clip doing rounds on the internet, Qasim Ali Shah can be seen expressing his desire to contest the upcoming elections. When Shah asked Imran Khan about getting a ticket for upcoming elections, PTI chief responded positively, saying It will be your call to choose the constituency.

Shah then went on to say that he spent 40 years of his life in Lahore’s Gulshan Ravi. He also mentioned voting for Mian Aslam Iqbal in previous years.

PTI chief then mentioned reviewing the existing members in Lahore’s constituency.

Qasim Shah meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

As rumours were rife about the noted Pakistani motivational speaker joining PTI, he shared pictures of his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Shah reportedly discussed the current political and economic situation with the premier. He also hoped to see all the political parties unite in these hard times and to deal with the ongoing crisis.

