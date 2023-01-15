Is Qasim Ali Shah going to contest upcoming elections on PTI ticket?

Pakistan’s noted educationist and corporate trainer Qasim Ali Shah recently interacted with top politicians including PTI Chief Imran Khan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Shah, a known face for youth, recently shared a clip on his social media interviewing former premier Imran Khan in the provincial capital.
In the clip doing rounds on the internet, Qasim Ali Shah can be seen expressing his desire to contest the upcoming elections. When Shah asked Imran Khan about getting a ticket for upcoming elections, PTI chief responded positively, saying It will be your call to choose the constituency.
Shah then went on to say that he spent 40 years of his life in Lahore’s Gulshan Ravi. He also mentioned voting for Mian Aslam Iqbal in previous years.
Imran Khan Offers MPA Ticket To Qasim Ali Shah #qasimalishah #ImranKhan @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/tSRRDZ2AMf— Qasim Ali Shah (@Official_QAS) January 14, 2023
PTI chief then mentioned reviewing the existing members in Lahore’s constituency.
Qasim Shah meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
As rumours were rife about the noted Pakistani motivational speaker joining PTI, he shared pictures of his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Shah reportedly discussed the current political and economic situation with the premier. He also hoped to see all the political parties unite in these hard times and to deal with the ongoing crisis.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 14, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.15
|238.65
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.88
|612.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.75
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.8
|2.90
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.41
|2.46
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|747.98
|752.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.68
|598.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246
|247.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.89
|6.99
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
