KARACHI – As Pakistani nation is gearing up to celebrate Independence Day with fervour, authorities in port city of Karachi sprung into action with strict administrative and security arrangements for August 14.

A special traffic and parking plan has been announced for “Marka-e-Haq” musical night at National Stadium Karachi, held as part of Independence Day celebrations. Karachi traffic police said only vehicles with special stickers will be allowed entry through Gates 1 and 11, while public parking will be available at Expo Centre and China Ground, with shuttle services transporting visitors to the stadium.

Heavy traffic is expected on National Stadium Road and Sir Shah Suleman Road, and commuters are advised to use alternate routes.

Buses, minibuses, and commercial vehicles will be diverted, and heavy transport will be barred from the area. Citizens have been urged to avoid parking on service roads and cooperate with law enforcement for smooth traffic flow.

Marka-e-Haq Celebrations

Pakistani nation is set to mark Marka-e-Haq victory as Pakistan responded to Indian aggression in May thus year with Operation Bunyanum Marsoos. The campaign was launched in retaliation to Indian strikes that, according to ISPR, killed 40 civilians on the night of 6–7 May. The operation aimed to repel aggression, restore strategic balance, and demonstrate national unity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared 10 May as “Marka-e-Haq Day,” to be observed annually in honour of the armed forces’ bravery during the operation.