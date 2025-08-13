Islamabad set for August 14 flypast, Defence equipment exhibition

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan armed forces will display defence equipment at Shakarparian Parade Ground in connection with the celebration of Independence Day and the victory in Marka-e-Haq.

The exhibition will be opened for the general public at 10 am on Thursday (August 14) and it will feature various weapons, aircraft, tanks and other military equipment used during Marka-e Haq. The display will also include artillery, rocket launchers, military vehicles and armoured carriers.

Radars that played a significant role in Marka-e-Haq, during which India was punished for its unprovoked aggression in May this year, will also be part of the exhibition.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will perform a fly-past and para-jumping demonstration to enthrall the public on the Independence Day.