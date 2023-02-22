Pakistani actors express outrage over Javed Akhtar’s comments about ‘terrorists’ at Faiz Festival

Indian veteran Javed Akhtar sparked a new controversy after a video of his terrorist comment spread like a wildfire on the internet.
He expressed his belief that while Indians celebrate the great singers of Pakistan, they don't reciprocate the same sentiment. He rejected the idea of formality and stated that huge functions were arranged for Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hassan, but there was no such function for Lata Mangeshkar in Pakistan.
He went on to say that blaming each other is not a viable solution and that reducing tensions in the region is the need of the hour. He brought up the example of the Mumbai attacks and pointed out that the perpetrators were not from Norway or Egypt, but rather from Pakistan. He suggested that if any Indians hold such grievances in their hearts, Pakistanis should not take offence.
वाह! शानदार @Javedakhtarjadu बहुत खूब... ????????????#JavedAkhtarInPakistan pic.twitter.com/snbXKCKmGf— Dr. Syed Rizwan Ahmed (@Dr_RizwanAhmed) February 21, 2023
The statement caused anger among many Pakistani artists, while their counterparts in the neighbouring country praised the Indian veteran for it.
Resham, who was unaware of these remarks, expressed her love for Pakistan and disapproved of Akhtar's comments. In an Instagram story posted on Wednesday, she emphasized the importance of Pakistan to her and condemned Akhtar's words, while acknowledging the customary treatment of guests as God's mercy.
Just the day before, she had posted pictures of herself and Akhtar at a dinner arranged by singer Ali Zafar in honour of the Indian screenwriter. She expressed feeling fortunate to have been included in such an event.
View this post on Instagram
Many other artists also expressed their outrage on their social media handles.
Actor and filmmaker Shaan Shahid expressed his reservations about Javed Akhtar being granted a visa to enter Pakistan, given Akhtar's apparent animosity towards the country. “He knows about the murderers of Muslims in Gujrat but he’s silent about that. And this gentleman is now looking for the perpetrators of the 26/11 attacks in Pakistan. Who gave him the visa?” he wrote on Twitter.
Inko gujrat main musalmanoon kai qatil ka tu pata hai lakin yeh khamosh Hain..or ab Yeh sahab Pakistan main 26/11 kai mulzimoon ko dhoond rahay Hain ..#faizmela isko visa kis nai dia? @OfficialDGISPR @Shahidmasooddr @MirMAKOfficial pic.twitter.com/ekmSblS5wY— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) February 21, 2023
Inko bulanay walay or inkay paoon mai baithnay waloon sai sawaal #faizfestival apnay mulk ki izzat sai zayada kuch nahi ♥️???????? . Pls protect our cultural borders @OfficialDGISPR @MirMAKOfficial @Doppler023 @MoonisElahi6 @2Kazmi pic.twitter.com/UXKn7N33ES— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) February 22, 2023
Singer Haroon Shahid tweeted “Javed Sahab can party all he can in Pakistan, but I can't stand him suggesting that ‘India has given Pakistani artists a chance,'” also adding that it's not the art or talent that India nurtured in Pakistanis but the business structure that they have that makes one a star.
Javed Saab can party all he can in Pakistan for all I care BUT I can't stand him suggesting "India has given Pakistani artists a chance" I hear ill-informed ppl here "Artist to India hee banata hai". While it's partially true BUT it has MORE TO DO WITH THE BUSINESS STRUCTURE....— Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) February 21, 2023
Giving respect to a guest is essential. But never at the cost of your own self respect. The way some were hanging off javed akhtar sb’s leg in admiration was a tad bit extra willingness to please. Maybe he’d be weary of his words if we’d shown him the dignity we have? (or lack?)— Anoushey Ashraf (@Anoushey_a) February 22, 2023
Over the weekend, Indian veteran Javed Akhtar attended the 7th edition of the International Faiz Festival held in Lahore, in memory of poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. The event aims to promote Urdu poetry, music, literature, and drama, as well as human rights in the country.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee strengthened on Wednesday against the US dollar, continuing its winning momentum as Islamabad expects to conclude talks with the IMF over a staff-level agreement this week.
During interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.26 percent in the opening hours of trading. The dilapidating currency was quoted at 261.82, with an increase of Rs0.69 against the greenback.
On Tuesday, the rupee’s upward trajectory came to an end after moving positively for five days; it settled at 262.51 with a slight downgrading.
Experts however hinted at further strengthening of the currency in coming weeks as the crisis-hit country is set to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund over a staff-level agreement soon.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-22-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Karachi
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Quetta
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Attock
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Multan
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.