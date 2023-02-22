Pakistani actors express outrage over Javed Akhtar’s comments about ‘terrorists’ at Faiz Festival

Indian veteran Javed Akhtar sparked a new controversy after a video of his terrorist comment spread like a wildfire on the internet.

He expressed his belief that while Indians celebrate the great singers of Pakistan, they don't reciprocate the same sentiment. He rejected the idea of formality and stated that huge functions were arranged for Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hassan, but there was no such function for Lata Mangeshkar in Pakistan.

He went on to say that blaming each other is not a viable solution and that reducing tensions in the region is the need of the hour. He brought up the example of the Mumbai attacks and pointed out that the perpetrators were not from Norway or Egypt, but rather from Pakistan. He suggested that if any Indians hold such grievances in their hearts, Pakistanis should not take offence.

The statement caused anger among many Pakistani artists, while their counterparts in the neighbouring country praised the Indian veteran for it.

Resham, who was unaware of these remarks, expressed her love for Pakistan and disapproved of Akhtar's comments. In an Instagram story posted on Wednesday, she emphasized the importance of Pakistan to her and condemned Akhtar's words, while acknowledging the customary treatment of guests as God's mercy.

Just the day before, she had posted pictures of herself and Akhtar at a dinner arranged by singer Ali Zafar in honour of the Indian screenwriter. She expressed feeling fortunate to have been included in such an event.

Many other artists also expressed their outrage on their social media handles.

Actor and filmmaker Shaan Shahid expressed his reservations about Javed Akhtar being granted a visa to enter Pakistan, given Akhtar's apparent animosity towards the country. “He knows about the murderers of Muslims in Gujrat but he’s silent about that. And this gentleman is now looking for the perpetrators of the 26/11 attacks in Pakistan. Who gave him the visa?” he wrote on Twitter.

Inko gujrat main musalmanoon kai qatil ka tu pata hai lakin yeh khamosh Hain..or ab Yeh sahab Pakistan main 26/11 kai mulzimoon ko dhoond rahay Hain ..#faizmela isko visa kis nai dia? @OfficialDGISPR @Shahidmasooddr @MirMAKOfficial pic.twitter.com/ekmSblS5wY — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) February 21, 2023

Inko bulanay walay or inkay paoon mai baithnay waloon sai sawaal #faizfestival apnay mulk ki izzat sai zayada kuch nahi ♥️???????? . Pls protect our cultural borders @OfficialDGISPR @MirMAKOfficial @Doppler023 @MoonisElahi6 @2Kazmi pic.twitter.com/UXKn7N33ES — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) February 22, 2023

Singer Haroon Shahid tweeted “Javed Sahab can party all he can in Pakistan, but I can't stand him suggesting that ‘India has given Pakistani artists a chance,'” also adding that it's not the art or talent that India nurtured in Pakistanis but the business structure that they have that makes one a star.

Javed Saab can party all he can in Pakistan for all I care BUT I can't stand him suggesting "India has given Pakistani artists a chance" I hear ill-informed ppl here "Artist to India hee banata hai". While it's partially true BUT it has MORE TO DO WITH THE BUSINESS STRUCTURE.... — Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) February 21, 2023

Giving respect to a guest is essential. But never at the cost of your own self respect. The way some were hanging off javed akhtar sb’s leg in admiration was a tad bit extra willingness to please. Maybe he’d be weary of his words if we’d shown him the dignity we have? (or lack?) — Anoushey Ashraf (@Anoushey_a) February 22, 2023

Over the weekend, Indian veteran Javed Akhtar attended the 7th edition of the International Faiz Festival held in Lahore, in memory of poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. The event aims to promote Urdu poetry, music, literature, and drama, as well as human rights in the country.