Mehwish Hayat and Mawra Hocane recreate famous ‘Drop Challenge’
Iconic American singer-songwriter Beyonce introduced the Drop challenge to the world and its popularity has been soaring all across the globe with people sharing their personalised improvisations.
The latest celebrities to jump onto the bandwagon are Lollywood divas Mehwish Hayat and Mawra Hocane and needless to say, both the beauties present the perfect rendition of the challenge.
The Drop challenge features the participants dropping to a squatting position in style to the song’s beat while staring directly into the camera.
The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star and her girls were spotted flaunting their killer dance moves in western attires. "Don’t ask how many retakes lol had been meaning to do this trend for so long. Western swag combined with desi glam"
Mawra also posted the video of her drop challenge and needless to say, the Sanam Teri Kasam actresses performed it perfectly well.
"We had to ???? starring:: @sunil_mua @yash645 @mhm.official & the team!!!! ". she captioned her Instagram post.
On the work front, Mehwish will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed.
Moreover, Hocane has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Qissa Meherbano Ka co-starring Ahsan Khan.
