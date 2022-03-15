Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz spotted vacationing in London
Celebrity couple Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir rose to fame after starring in the sitcom Nadaaniyaan (2009). After the show's success, Nida ruled the hearts with her morning show hosting while Yasir was praised for his directorial and acting projects.
This time around, the charming couple grabbed headlines as they recently jetted off to the UK and are currently documenting their travel diaries enthusiastically.
Spotted vacationing in London, the Wrong No director and his wife exuded couple goals as they had the time of their lives. Exploring the picturesque country, the duo kept sharing a glimpse of their vacation.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Yasir Nawaz is the son of veteran actor Fareed Nawaz (late) and is a talented actor as well as a director. He has been in the field of directing movies for quite some time now.
And his wife Nida Yasir is a famous morning show host and the daughter of veteran director Kazim Pasha. The couple is extremely popular in the industry.
