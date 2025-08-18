UN chief assures Help for Pakistan Flood Survivors; Pope sends prayers

ISLAMABAD – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, and Pope Leo expressed deep sorrow over heavy rains and flash floods that have wreaked havoc across Pakistan, killing hundreds and displacing thousands.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said Guterres is “deeply saddened” by tragic loss of life in Pakistan and other regions. Guterres extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and assured that UN stands in solidarity with Pakistan during this crisis.

He emphasised that UN country team in Pakistan is prepared to provide support in coordination with the government. Relief and rescue operations are already underway in the affected regions, with international assistance expected to play role.

At least 323 people have lost their lives and 156 others have been injured across several districts of KP due to flash floods triggered by relentless rainfall. Thousands of homes, roads, and livelihoods have been destroyed.

Pope Offers Prayers

Pope Leo also joined in expressing sympathy for Pakistan. After prayers in Italy, he said his thoughts and prayers were with the victims, their families, and all those suffering from the disaster.

With Pakistan facing one of its worst flood-related disasters in recent years, both the United Nations and the Vatican have extended condolences and pledged support for those affected.