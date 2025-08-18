Google just made finding Cheap Flights easier than ever with new AI Tool

LONDON – If you are frequent traveler, finding cheap flights just got whole lot easier, and travel agencies may have reason to worry in coming time.

Finding cheap flights is not so easy task back in the day, especially considering technical matters never be the same again. Search engine Google unveiled game-changing AI-powered feature for Google Flights service, promising to find for affordable tickets faster and easier than ever before.

Google Flights has already been a popular fare-finding tool, but with AI now at its core, experts predict it could become the go-to platform for travelers worldwide.

The new tool, Flight Deals, will be available for use across several countries soon. With it, users won’t need to fiddle with dates, filters, or endless searches. Instead, they can simply type in details, and like Direct cheap flight options to UAE from Pakistan in Septemeber, and Google’s AI will instantly display the best options in real time.

The feature will be available without any sign-up, directly through Google Flights menu. Travelers in some regions will also be able to exclude basic economy fares from results with a single filter, giving them more control over how they book.

Those familiar with development said could shake up the global travel market, intensifying competition in the flight-booking industry. While many welcome the innovation, some European regulators are raising red flags, warning that Google’s dominance could squeeze out smaller booking platforms.