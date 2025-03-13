Mehwish Hayat shares sneak peek into her ‘set life’

KARACHI – Top Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has finally returned to the small screen after a hiatus of seven years and fans are excited over it.

The versatile actress, who shot to fame for her excellent performances in films and dramas, was last seen on small screen in 2016 when she appeared in Dil Lagi along with Humayun Saeed.

She has made a comeback with a series “Dayan” which offers a blend of love, suspense and dark secrets. She can be seen performing intense role in the drama series.

Mehwish Hayat used to keep her fans updated about her activities through social media platform, Instagram where she shares her photos and videos for them.

Recently, she provided a sneak peek into her life at the set of a drama series. In the video, the gorgeous star can be seen getting hair style for a shot. “Set life,” she wrote in the caption.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star has awarded the ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ (the fourth highest civilian award in Pakistan) in 2019 for her contributions to the entertainment industry.