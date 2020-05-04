Alizeh Shah wishes her best friend Noaman Ansari a happy birthday

KARACHI - Pakistani gorgeous TV star Alizeh Shah wishes her best friend Noaman Ansari on his birthday. The Ehd-e-Wafa actress turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of her with Noaman and penned down a sweet note for him.

She wrote, “I can't believe how lucky I am to have found a best friend like you !!! you make every day of my life so special. Happy Birthday to the sweetest person I've ever known." Tagging Noaman, she further wrote, “May you be gifted with life's biggest joys & never-ending bliss!"

Noaman had also replied to the endearing post, “@alizehshahofficial I am the one who is lucky tho!” “Thank you so much for everything and the amazing surprise last night,” he added.

Alizeh and Noaman have been the talk of the town for their romance rumours since 2019, and the couple has stressed on each other's importance in their lives a number of times.

Happy Birthday, Noaman!