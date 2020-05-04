Alizeh Shah wishes her best friend Noaman Ansari a happy birthday
Asma Malik
03:38 PM | 4 May, 2020
Alizeh Shah wishes her best friend Noaman Ansari a happy birthday
Share

KARACHI - Pakistani gorgeous TV star Alizeh Shah wishes her best friend Noaman Ansari on his birthday. The Ehd-e-Wafa actress turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of her with Noaman and penned down a sweet note for him.

She wrote, “I can't believe how lucky I am to have found a best friend like you !!! you make every day of my life so special. Happy Birthday to the sweetest person I've ever known." Tagging Noaman, she further wrote, “May you be gifted with life's biggest joys & never-ending bliss!"

Noaman had also replied to the endearing post, “@alizehshahofficial I am the one who is lucky tho!” “Thank you so much for everything and the amazing surprise last night,” he added.

Alizeh and Noaman have been the talk of the town for their romance rumours since 2019, and the couple has stressed on each other's importance in their lives a number of times.

Happy Birthday, Noaman!

More From This Category
Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up for charity ...
06:07 PM | 4 May, 2020
Sadaf Kanwal becomes first Pakistani model to hit ...
05:05 PM | 4 May, 2020
Alizeh Shah wishes her best friend Noaman Ansari ...
03:38 PM | 4 May, 2020
Meera recalls memories with Rishi Kapoor in a ...
03:21 PM | 4 May, 2020
Mehwish Hayat believes eyes never lie
03:07 PM | 4 May, 2020
Ali Zafar's latest Instagram post is giving us ...
02:56 PM | 4 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up for charity single to aid children of frontline ...
06:07 PM | 4 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr