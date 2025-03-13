Update on school holidays for Eidul Fitr 2025 in Punjab

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

LAHORE – Students of all public and private schools in Punjab province of Pakistan are likely to get five holidays to celebrate the Islamic festival of Eidul Fitr 2025.

The provincial government used to give three holidays in line with the schedule of the federal government on the eve of the eid.

Depending on when the Shawal moon is sighted in Pakistan, the holidays will last either five or six days including the weekend.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene on Ramadan 29 (Sunday, March 30) for sighting of the moon.

If sighted, the holy month ends at 29 days and the Eid holidays will start from Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2. When combined with the Saturday and Sunday weekly offs, that’s becomes a five-day break.

If the Shawal moon is not spotted on March 30, the holy month of fasting will last 30 days. It means, the holidays will start from April 1 to April 3. As there is Monday between a weekly Sunday off and April 1, the government could announce a holiday on March 31, making it a six-day break.

Eidul Fitr is expected to be celebrated across Pakistan on March 31, 2025, a Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council member said, adding that Shawal crescent will be visible in most regions of the country on March 30 which is Sunday.

Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council said Shawwal moon will born on Saturday, March 29, and by Sunday eve, the crescent will be over 26 hours old, and will visible to human eye. The crescent must be at least 18 hours old at sunset – a condition that will be easily met across Pakistan on March 30.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

