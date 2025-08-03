‘Bright Karain Isay’ Fame Ayesha Sana disappears after Rs40 Million debt – Full Story Here

Ayesha Sana, the viral internet sensation and host, disappeared from public eye, and now, shocking details surfaced about her mysterious disappearance, massive debts, and struggles.

From being paid Rs3 million per month by PTV and commanding attention at high-profile events, to disappearing without a trace, Ayesha’s story is another story of celebrity’s fame and downfall.

In recent revelations, Ayesha’s close friend Dr. Omer Adil confirmed that Ayesha Sana is alive, but no one knows where she is.”

Dr. Adil said Ayesha’s downfall started around Covid pandemic after risky investment went horribly wrong, leaving her in a deep financial crisis. The once-highly paid celebrity took money from several people, turning to friends like Umar Adil and beauty industry icon Masarrat Misbah for help.

Ayesha Sana is allegedly over Rs. 4 crore in debt, and then she disappeared. Sources say she has two sons with her and feared for her safety. Dr. Adil admitted he stayed silent all these years due to threats to her life.

Despite her strong background, even her family abandoned her, leaving the once-powerful star to drown in debt and desperation. Ayesha even asked Omer to find man who can marry her and can pay off loans.