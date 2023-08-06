Shahid Afridi's wife stands in solidarity with Imran Khan

The arrest of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case has been condemned by millions of ordinary people and celebrities.

Khan, who requested his supporters to protest peacefully, has been receiving support from all over Pakistan without any hassle or riots on the streets.

Most recently, Pakistani cricket team's former captain Shahid Afridi's wife Nadia Afridi and his son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi stood in solidarity with Khan and took to their social media platforms to show their support.

Nadia shared an image of Khan's political party PTI's flag, while Shaheen switched his Twitter profile picture to black.

The former premier was apprehended by the police in Lahore after a trial court convicted him of illegally selling state gifts. The court handed down a three-year prison sentence, finding him guilty of misusing his position as prime minister from 2018 to 2022 to trade state-owned gifts acquired during foreign visits, which amounted to over 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,000).

In addition to the prison term, the verdict included a fine of 100,000 rupees ($355), which, if left unpaid, could result in an additional six months of incarceration.