Maya Ali is back on social media
KARACHI - Pakistani TV star, Maya Ali who took a short break from social media, announced her return on Instagram. Sharing an adorable picture on a photo-video sharing platform, the Parey Hut Love actress wrote, “Lo Jee aa gaie me...(I am back now).”
“I hope all of you are spending your Ramadan safe and at home with your loved ones,” she said and added “May ALLAH keep you all safe from the coronavirus and give us the strength to get through this. This time shall pass too, Insha ALLAH. Meanwhile don’t forget those people who need you the most at this time.”
In the first week of April, Maya had announced that she was going to take a short break from social media to find inner peace and reset the whole system.
She wrote, “Hello everyone, hope you’re all keeping well and doing great in quarantine. I know everyone is dealing with this in a different way but as I have mentioned already, there is always hope and this time shall pass too Insha ALLAH. I am going to take a short break from social media. Everyone is doing their best in their own way to deal with this time. I thought it’s the best time to detox, to find inner peace and reset my whole system. I am grateful to ALLAH for all the blessings. Sometimes we need time to think and count our blessings.”
