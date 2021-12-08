Pakistani filmmaker Samar Khan's 'Out Swing' wins at Sport Film Festival Rotterdam 2021
Share
Pakistani filmmaker Samar Minallah Khan has made the nation proud as she wins Best Short Film for her film Out Swing at the 7th Sport Film Festival Rotterdam in the Netherlands.
Turning to her Twitter handle, Khan announced her win and the film creator received admiration and applause for her work.
"My film OutSwing wins the best short film award at Sport Film Festival Rotterdam ", she wrote.
My film OutSwing wins the best short film award at Sport Film Festival Rotterdam ???? https://t.co/euQamiItuD— Samar MinAllah Khan (@SamarMinallahKh) December 8, 2021
And the winner of the best SFFR short film is: OUTSWING
Congratulations @SamarMinallahKh and team????????#cricket #pakistan #womeninfilm #sffr #sportfilmfestivalrotterdam #rotterdam #sport #filmfestival #award #bestshort #shortdocumentary pic.twitter.com/c7v8V9oLOd— Sport Film Festival Rotterdam (@SFFRotterdam) December 7, 2021
Based on a heartfelt story, the documentary revolves around a devoted coach who teaches cricket to young girls and finds comfort and strength. The girls hail from traditional families and battle their fears and anxiety with the help of cricket.
Set in the outskirts of Islamabad, the short film is an audio and visual treat with spectacular shots of schoolgirls transitioning from house chores to playing sports.
On the work front. Khan’s other works include Swara — A Bridge over Troubled Waters was a narration revolving around the practice that violates the rights of a girl child and women. Gaining international recognition, it was lauded for highlighting a sensitive topic of “compensation marriages.”
Pakistan asks filmmakers to submit movies for ... 11:51 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Pakistan’s Academy Selection Committee has invited Pakistani filmmakers to submit their films for Oscar ...
- Top Pakistani generals express condolence on death of India’s CDS ...07:18 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Top military brass affirms zero tolerance for Sialkot lynching-like ...06:49 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan’s police and judiciary ranked 'most corrupt' in ...06:16 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani filmmaker Samar Khan's 'Out Swing' wins at Sport Film ...05:30 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- India's top general Bipin Rawat and his wife along with 11 others ...05:20 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Kareena Kapoor and Aryan Khan among most searched celebrities in India03:00 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Hiba Bukhari makes things official with Arez Ahmed04:47 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Faryal Mehmood sets temperature soaring with new bold photoshoot02:30 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021