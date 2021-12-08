Pakistan’s police and judiciary ranked 'most corrupt' in Transparency International survey

06:16 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
Pakistan’s police and judiciary ranked 'most corrupt' in Transparency International survey
Share

LAHORE – Pakistanis consider police and judiciary to be the most corrupt institutions in the country, according to the National Corruption Perception Survey 2021 conducted by Transparency International Pakistan.

It said that around 41 percent termed law enforcers as the most corrupt, while 17.4 percent voted for Judiciary, and 10.3 percent said the tender and contracting sector is dishonest.

When asked about measures to curb corruption, around 40% of Pakistanis say pace in stringent punishments for corruption cases, 34% said accountability of public officers by expediting NAB’s handling of corruption cases, and 25 percent picked a complete ban on those convicted of corruption from holding public office.

Furthermore, 72.8 percent of people believe that public sector corruption at the grassroots levels has increased in wake of the absence of local government.

Over 90 percent of Pakistanis believe that inflation and price hikes are highest under Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s tenure as compared to previous regimes.

Around 92.9% consider price hike to be the highest during the incumbent setup, compared to 4.6% who thought the same for the previous government of PML-N and 2.5% of the PPP government.

The survey took responses from 1,600 people from four cities each in every region of the country, Transparency International Pakistan said.

The fifth most populous country ranked 124 out of 180 countries dropping four spots over last year in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) by Transparency International released earlier this year.

Consumer confidence drops to record low as only ... 10:31 AM | 25 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – A recent survey of IPSOS has debunked the claims of the incumbent government about the improvement of ...

More From This Category
Top Pakistani generals express condolence on ...
07:18 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
Top military brass affirms zero tolerance for ...
06:49 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
China, Pakistan start joint technical education ...
05:19 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
Asian Development Bank powers Pakistan with ...
04:17 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
Faisalabad women 'willingly undressed themselves' ...
03:24 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
Transparency Int'l survey suggests more than 90pc ...
01:47 PM | 8 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani filmmaker Samar Khan's 'Out Swing' wins at Sport Film Festival Rotterdam 2021
05:30 PM | 8 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr