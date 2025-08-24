15 Dead in D.I. Khan, AJK as Monsoon Rains’ Fury continues across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reels under wrath of massive torrential rains as another 15 people lost their live while dozens were injured in multiple rain-related tragedies.

In Dera Ismael Khan, a storm of death swept the city as eight lives were lost, 47 wounded, and entire neighborhoods battered. Fierce winds uprooted trees, tore down rooftops, and crushed infrastructure.

Injured were rushed to hospitals in the middle of the night and rescue operations were underway till morning.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, six people, including women, were killed as heavy rains unleashed destruction on the Poonch Division. The scale of loss is staggering: 129 homes completely flattened, 600 damaged, 24 shops wiped out, 40 animals killed, four vehicles swept away, and 60 kilometers of roads washed out.

In Takht Bhai, misery struck when a fragile roof collapsed, killing one person and critically injuring two others. Rescue teams rushed the victims to hospital.

A landslide in Kaghan Valley blocked the route to the world-famous Lake Saiful Muluk, trapping over 150 tourists. Heavy machinery was deployed overnight, and all were rescued safely, though fear gripped the valley.

KP PDMA issued flood alerts following heavy rainfall forecast by the Met Office. Rivers and streams in Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, and Abbottabad are expected to swell, while low-lying areas of Peshawar, Nowshera, and Mardan may face urban flooding. Landslides in hilly regions could disrupt road access to remote communities.

In D.I. Khan, storms and torrential rain caused roof collapses, uprooted trees, and downed electricity lines, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens. Emergency services and hospitals have been placed on high alert, with rescue and power restoration efforts ongoing.

Islamabad administration also closed several hiking trails in the Margalla Hills for public safety. Heavy rains are expected in northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, Murree, the Galliyat region, and Dera Ghazi Khan, raising the risk of overflowing waterways and waterlogging in low-lying areas.