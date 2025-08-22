Flood, landslide alerts issued as another monsoon spell set to hit Pakistan

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department said strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from 22nd August.

A westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts on 22nd (night). Under the influence of these meteorological conditions heavy rains are expected in upper and central parts from 23rd to 27th with occasional gaps.

Heavy rains expected in Sindh and eastern/southern Balochistan from 27th to 29th August, it forecast.

Widespread rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls at times very heavy) is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) and rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from 23rd to 27th August with occasional gaps.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, widespread rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls at times very heavy) is expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan from 23rd to 26th August.

Widespread rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls at times very heavy) is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad and Sahiwal from 23rd to 27th August with occasional gaps.

Scattered rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is also likely in D.G. Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan on 24th & 27th August.

Furthermore, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Mithi, Tharparkar, Umer Kot and Mirpurkhas from 23rd (evening/night) to 26th August with occasional gaps.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Kalat & Khuzdar from 23rd (evening/night) to 26th August.

It warned that torrential rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab, Kashmir and hill torrents of D.G. Khan and adjoining areas from 23rd to 26th August.

Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan from 23rd to 27th August.

Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir during the forecast period.

Heavy falls, windstorms and lightning may damage weak structures such as roof/wall of kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels etc. during the forecast period.