Rs90m car purchased for Yousuf Raza Gilani from public funds

ISLAMABAD – It has been revealed that a new vehicle worth nearly Rs90 million has been purchased for Yousaf Raza Gilani from the government treasury. The expensive car has already been delivered to the Senate Secretariat.

While speaking to media, Senate Chairman Gilani confirmed the purchase, saying the vehicle was bought from the Senate’s budget.

He said the order for the car was placed in May last year, using savings from the Senate’s budget.

Gilani added that, considering the country’s current economic situation, he had attempted to return the vehicle, but was told it was no longer possible as the car had already been delivered.