Federal Govt formally announces Eidul-Fitr 2026 Holidays

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has officially approved Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, and the Cabinet Division has issued the notification confirming the schedule.

Eid 2026 Holidays

According to the notification, March 20 and March 21 will be observed as Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. These holidays will apply to all government offices that operate on both five-day and six-day work schedules, meaning offices will remain closed on Friday and Saturday for Eid celebrations.

But that’s not all, the break gets even longer. Since March 22 falls on Sunday, and March 23 is already a national public holiday, government employees will enjoy four consecutive days off.