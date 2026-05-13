Anmol Pinky’s Brother turns out to have past Drug Case History

LAHORE – As Anmol Pinky’s case is all over the news and on social media, investigation shows her family links to the 2022 narcotics case in Kot Lakhpat, a day after alleged cocaine dealer was arrested in Karachi, as investigators widen their probe into possible interlinked drug networks.

According to officials, Anmol Pinkiis already under investigation in another serious matter, as she is also named in a murder FIR registered at Baghdadi police station. While her arrest has triggered multiple investigations, Lahore police say new findings have brought her family into focus.

Police revealed that her brother, Riaz Baloch, was previously booked under Section 9C of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act after a major raid in Shadab Colony in 2022. During that operation, officers reportedly spotted a man and a woman arriving in a luxury car allegedly to conduct a drug sale.

During interrogation, Riaz allegedly told investigators that the woman who fled was none other than his sister, Anmol alias Pinky and the claim has now added a new dimension to the ongoing investigations across Lahore and Karachi.

Police further said that the accused had been living with his brothers in a private housing colony in Kot Lakhpat at the time. They also clarified that although a case was registered and Riaz was challaned, Anmol alias Pinky herself does not currently appear in any Punjab police criminal record.

With multiple cases now emerging across cities, authorities are actively tracing connections between the siblings and probing whether a broader drug network may be operating behind the scenes.