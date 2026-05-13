Punjab Schools Summer Camp timings during Holidays announced

LAHORE – Education authorities in Punjab officially released schedule for summer camps aimed at continuing educational activities during the summer holidays, while balancing academic needs and student safety amid intense heat.

Summer camps will start from 7:30 AM and will end at 9:30 AM, with authorities clarifying that the move has been allowed specifically to ensure the timely completion of the syllabus during the vacation period.

Officials stressed that due to the severe summer heat, the camps will be strictly limited to early morning hours and for a short duration, in order to safeguard the health and well-being of students. The decision came after private schools requested permission to continue academic sessions through summer camps. Following these requests, the government approved the plan to begin camps from the very first week of summer holidays.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat confirmed that summer camps will be allowed right from the first week of vacations, marking an early start to academic continuity efforts during the break.

He further stated that the summer camps will be restricted to one month only, operating under controlled hours to ensure the completion of the curriculum within the set academic timeline.

The move reflects the government’s attempt to balance educational continuity with rising temperatures, as schools prepare to resume structured learning activities even during the holiday period.

Private schools urged government to shorten summer vacation period, warning that extended closures are causing serious academic loss. They propose limiting holidays from June 15 to August 1 and also allowing summer camps to help students recover lost learning time. School representatives argue that the academic year has already been heavily disrupted, with minimal teaching taking place in recent months and matric classes particularly affected.